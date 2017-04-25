BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 25 LIC Housing Finance Ltd:
* March quarter net profit 5.29 billion rupees
* March quarter total revenue 36.62 billion rupees
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 4.48 billion rupees; total income from operations was 32.46 billion rupees
* Recommends final dividend of 6.20 rupees per share Source text: (bit.ly/2pZWXdg)
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17