April 25 LIC Housing Finance Ltd:

* March quarter net profit 5.29 billion rupees

* March quarter total revenue 36.62 billion rupees

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 4.48 billion rupees; total income from operations was 32.46 billion rupees

* Recommends final dividend of 6.20 rupees per share Source text: (bit.ly/2pZWXdg)

