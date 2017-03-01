BRIEF-Sirtex Medical says Federal Court hearing relating to injunction application is dismissed
* Federal court hearing relating to an injunction application filed by applicant was dismissed.
March 1 Lidco Group Plc
* Jill McGregor is joining board as chief financial officer, taking up her appointment no later than 3 July 2017
* Theresa Wallis, current chairman of board, audit and nomination committees intends to step down from board
* Peter Grant is joining as non-executive director and chairman designate with effect from 6 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Federal court hearing relating to an injunction application filed by applicant was dismissed.
* Granted re-certification of its international organization for standardization (ISO) accreditations, for iso-9001 and iso-13485 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: