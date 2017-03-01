March 1 Lidco Group Plc

* Jill McGregor is joining board as chief financial officer, taking up her appointment no later than 3 July 2017

* Theresa Wallis, current chairman of board, audit and nomination committees intends to step down from board

* Peter Grant is joining as non-executive director and chairman designate with effect from 6 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: