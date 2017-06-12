BRIEF-Bellamy's Australia announces that Brian Green has resigned as a company secretary
* Announces that Brian Green has resigned as a company secretary
June 12Lifan Industry Group Co Ltd :
* Says its controlling subsidiary received government subsidy of 13.0 million yuan for the promotion of energy saving and environmental protection automobiles
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xNbkLm
(Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 4