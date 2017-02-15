Feb 15 Lifco Ab (Publ)

* Says a dividend of sek 3.50 (3.00) per share is proposed, representing a total distribution of sek 318.0 (272.5) million

* Q4 net sales increased by 14.8 per cent to sek 2,435 (2,121) million

* Organically, net sales decreased by 1.6 per

* Q4 EBITA increased by 17.8 per cent to sek 380 (323) million

* Says even after acquisitions made in 2016 we still have significant financial scope for further acquisitions