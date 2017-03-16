March 16 Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited :

* Rights offer declaration announcement

* Following Alliance Medical deal, co's net debt temporarily increased to about 4.1 times pro forma FY normalised EBITDA

* Net proceeds of rights offer will be used to repay a portion of bridge facility

* Rights offer will raise gross proceeds of approximately R9.0 billion

* Final terms of rights offer will be announced on finalisation date, being on or before March 23, 2017

* Absa Corporate and Investment Bank, Rand Merchant Bank are acting as joint bookrunners for rights offer

* Brimstone and Allan Gray entered into irrevocable undertakings to subscribe for some or all of rights offer shares