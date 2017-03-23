BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 23 Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd :
* Board of directors of Life Healthcare has resolved to raise 9 bln rand through rights offer, as previously announced
* Rights offer will have an issue price of 24.50 rand per Life Healthcare ordinary share
* Ordinary shares issued pursuant to rights offer are expected to constitute 25.49 pct of co's post-rights offer share capital
* Rights offer will consist of an offer of 367,346,939 new shares for every 100 life healthcare ordinary shares
* Rights offer are expected to constitute 25.49 pct of life healthcare's post-rights offer share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.