March 23 Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd :

* Board of directors of Life Healthcare has resolved to raise 9 bln rand through rights offer, as previously announced

* Rights offer will have an issue price of 24.50 rand per Life Healthcare ordinary share

* Ordinary shares issued pursuant to rights offer are expected to constitute 25.49 pct of co's post-rights offer share capital

* Rights offer will consist of an offer of 367,346,939 new shares for every 100 life healthcare ordinary shares

* Rights offer are expected to constitute 25.49 pct of life healthcare's post-rights offer share capital