March 9 LifeAssays AB (Publ):

* Decided to conduct a issue of 165,634,323 new B shares, equivalent to about 9.99 percent of outstanding shares

* Subscription price is 0.039 crown per B share

* The purpose of the issue is to provide the company with a new strategically important shareholder.

* Says Beijing St Grand Asset Management will by its investment become one of LifeAssays' larger shareholders.

