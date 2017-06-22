Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 22 Lifebrandz Ltd.:
* Proposes placement of 10.4 mln new ordinary shares at s$0.048 for each subscription share
* Entered into subscription agreements with each of subscribers Yoshio Ono and Kayoko Francis
* Net proceeds from placement will be approximately s$482,660
* Yoshio Ono and Kayoko Francis to subscribe for an aggregate of 10.4 million new ordinary shares in capital of co at s$0.048 for each subscription share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.