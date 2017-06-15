BRIEF-CITIC Heavy Industries to acquire Tianjin firm via share issue
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
June 15 Lifebrandz Ltd :
* Responds to Business Times articles regarding 'RTO talk lifts Lifebrandz' and unusual trading activities
* Says group had released its financial results for Q3 on 14 June, had also responded to queries from SGX-ST on unusual trading activities
* Confirms that co is not aware of any information or other possible explanation for unusual trading activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says approved set up of rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant at West Bengal at cost of INR 300 million