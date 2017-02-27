BRIEF-India's Bhartiya International March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 22.3 million rupees versus 20.2 million rupees year ago
Feb 27 Lifebrandz Ltd:
* Communicated to auditors that stated direction & financial support will have sufficient funding to settle co's liabilities as and when due
* "accordingly, board is of opinion that based on above, company is able to continue as a going concern"
* Company has been in direction to raise funds through new placement exercises
* March quarter net profit 15 million rupees versus profit 11 million rupees year ago