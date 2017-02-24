BRIEF-India's Kamadgiri Fashion March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 11.8 million rupees versus profit 15.4 million rupees year ago
Feb 24 Lifebrandz Ltd:
* Term sheet has been terminated by mutual agreement of parties
* Termination of term sheet is not expected to have any material effect on company's performance for financial year ending 31 July 2017
* Refers to announcements by company in relation to proposed acquisition by co of entire issued and paid-up capital of Natural Essence Group
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 6