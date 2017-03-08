WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 8 Lifespot Health Ltd
* Asx alert-lifespot health wins major contract & strategic b2b partner-lsh.ax
* Lifespot's unit Bodytel GMBH closes co‐operation agreement with Germany’s leading blood pressure device manufacturer, Beurer GMBH
* Bodytel GMBH and Beurer GMBH, have signed an agreement for Bodytel to build apps for IOS and android Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.