May 31 Lifestyle Properties Development Ltd :

* Chan Siu Chun, Candy has resigned as an executive director

* Lau Kam Sen has resigned as an executive director

* Lau Luen Hung, Thomas has resigned as chairman of board

* Lin Rongbin has been appointed as chairman of board.

* Cheng Xuan, an executive director, has been appointed as chief executive officer of company