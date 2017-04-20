BRIEF-Marlin Bidco says is extending its offer for Shawbrook
* Marlin Bidco received valid acceptances in respect of total of 16.24 million Shawbrook shares, representing approximately 6.5 percent
April 20 Lifestyle Properties Development Ltd
* application has been made by co to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 20 april 2017
* on 13 April 2017, vendor and offeror entered into agreement
* the offeror agreed to acquire sale shares from vendor
* deal for consideration of hk$1.29 billion
* deal for, for every offer share , hk$5.18 in cash
* Offeror is mega regal limited; vendor is lifestyle international holdings limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Marlin Bidco received valid acceptances in respect of total of 16.24 million Shawbrook shares, representing approximately 6.5 percent
NEW YORK, May 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - U.S. authorities have charged 21 people in connection with a multi-million dollar prostitution racket in which hundreds of Thai women were forced into sexual slavery in major U.S. cities.