BRIEF-Genentech says FDA approves Rituxan Hycela for subcutaneous injection in certain blood cancers
* FDA approves Rituxan Hycela (rituximab and hyaluronidase human) for subcutaneous injection in certain blood cancers
June 8 Lifetech Scientific Corp:
* Received written notice from CFDA stating that co's lambretm left atrial appendage occluder system has been granted CFDA certificate in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FDA approves Rituxan Hycela (rituximab and hyaluronidase human) for subcutaneous injection in certain blood cancers
AMSTERDAM, June 22 Mylan NV shareholders voted against the generic drugmaker's executive pay policy but re-elected the board at its annual meeting on Thursday despite a shareholder campaign in the wake of a scandal over high prices for its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment.