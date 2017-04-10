BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 10 Lifewatch AG:
* Said on Sunday BioTelemetry, Inc. launches a tender offer to acquire Lifewatch AG
* The total deal value is approximately 260 million Swiss francs ($257.71 million)
* BioTelemetry intends to disseminate an Offer Prospectus and commence the tender offer by mid-April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0089 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: