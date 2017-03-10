March 10 LifeWatch AG

* Recommends rejection of the Aevis Victoria offer and continues solicitation process

* Solicitation process with other parties is on-going and company will report to shareholders as soon as situation allows

* Says committee sees more value for company and company's shareholders by further pursuing company's strategy on a stand-alone basis or by combining with a suitable industrial partner

* Says there is no identifiable strategic benefit for LifeWatch in a combination with Aevis Victoria sa and no clear rationale as outlined in prospectus

* Says there is no identifiable revenue or cost synergies available through a combination with Aevis Victoria