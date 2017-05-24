BRIEF-Humanwell healthcare's unit to set up U.S. joint stock company for asset acquisition
* Says unit signs agreement with Blue Ridge Holding to set up joint stock company in U.S. for acquiring RiteDose Holdings I, Inc.
May 24 LIFEWATCH AG
* AEVIS VICTORIA SA ACCEPTS BIOTELEMETRY'S REVISED OFFER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says unit signs agreement with Blue Ridge Holding to set up joint stock company in U.S. for acquiring RiteDose Holdings I, Inc.
* Aims to present canakinumab data at european society of cardiology congress in august although presentation could be later in 2017 - spokesman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)