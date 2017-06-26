June 26 Lifeway Foods Inc

* Lifeway commences self-tender offer for up to $6 million of its common stock

* Lifeway Foods Inc - Tender offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York city time, on July 25, 2017

* Lifeway Foods Inc - Company will pay for shares purchased in tender offer and related fees and expenses through cash and cash equivalents on hand

* Lifeway Foods - ‍commenced tender offer for up to $6 million of its stock at a price per share not less than $8.50 and not greater than $9.50​