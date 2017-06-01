June 1 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ligand enters into worldwide Omniab® platform license agreement with Surface Oncology

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals - under license, Surface will use omnirat, omnimouse, omniflic platforms to discover fully human mono- and bispecific antibodies

* Surface will be responsible for all costs related to programs