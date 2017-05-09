BRIEF-Heico Corp acquires composites manufacturer Carbon by Design
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition
May 9 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ligand reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.57
* Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc - Total revenues for Q1 of 2017 were $29.3 million, compared with $29.6 million for same period in 2016
* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc - As of March 31, 2017, Ligand had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $159.4 million
* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc - During 2017, Ligand estimates it could potentially receive up to an additional $24 million of contract payments
* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sees 2017 core revenue of $130 million
* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sees 2017 adjusted earnings per diluted share would be approximately $2.70
* Q1 revenue view $31.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $131.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
DUESSELDORF, June 20 Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.