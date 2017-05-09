May 9 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ligand reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 earnings per share $0.22

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc - Total revenues for Q1 of 2017 were $29.3 million, compared with $29.6 million for same period in 2016

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc - As of March 31, 2017, Ligand had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $159.4 million

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc - During 2017, Ligand estimates it could potentially receive up to an additional $24 million of contract payments

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sees 2017 core revenue of $130 million

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sees 2017 adjusted earnings per diluted share would be approximately $2.70

* Q1 revenue view $31.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $31.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S