GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, stay on track for a winning week
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
June 15 Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd
* Lightinthebox reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $76 million to $79 million
* Q1 revenue rose 8 percent to $72.7 million
* Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd says total orders of product sales were 1.6 million for Q1 of 2017, compared with 1.7 million in same quarter of 2016
* Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd says total number of product sales customers was 1.2 million for Q1 of 2017, compared with 1.4 million in same quarter of 2016
* For Q2 of 2017, company expects net revenues to be between $76.0 million and $79.0 million
* Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd says non-GAAP net loss per ADS was $0.01 in Q1 of 2017
* Qtrly net loss per ordinary share $0.02
* Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd - company's board has authorized extension of its existing share repurchase program for an additional twelve month period
* Qtrly net loss per ADS $0.04
* To continue to repurchase up to remaining balance of $10 million of ADS for additional twelve months, from June 15 through June 14, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
* Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,254 per ounce - technicals * Gold on track for third straight weekly decline (Updates with quotes, prices) BENGALURU, June 23 Gold prices edged higher on Friday as the dollar softened and risk aversion due to geopolitical events buoyed the safe-haven appeal of the metal. "Risk aversion is on the rise, mainly due to what's happening in the Middle East and also the news about China cracking down on some loans made overseas last