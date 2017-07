July 17 (Reuters) - Lightron Inc :

* Says it lowered conversion price of 2nd series bonds to 6,526 won/share from 6,757 won/share

* Says it lowered conversion price of 3rd series bonds to 6,526 won/share from 6,757 won/share

