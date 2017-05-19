BRIEF-Regis Corporation appoints Andrew Lacko as CFO
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
May 19 Lightwaverf Plc :
* H1 pretax loss -333,000 stg versus -384,000 stg loss year ago
* H1 revenue 1.174 million stg versus 804,000 stg year ago
* Says "looking further forward...we may make acquisitions that are additive in terms of customers, revenue and technology" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.