BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Lilis Energy Inc
* Lilis energy-on april 24, co entered into first amendment, subsequently, on april 26, entered into a second amendment to existing first lien credit agreement
* Lilis energy - pursuant to amendments further extensions of credit in form of additional bridge loans were madde in principal amount of up to $15 million
* Lilis energy inc - under terms of amendments, lilis operating company, llc joined initial guarantors as a guarantor under first lien credit agreement
* Lilis energy inc - bridge loans were fully drawn on april 24, 2017- sec filing
* Lilis energy inc - bridge loans mature on october 24, 2018 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qbfrui) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.