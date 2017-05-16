Cenovus Energy CEO Brian Ferguson to step down
June 20 Cenovus Energy Inc said on Tuesday its chief executive, Brian Ferguson, would retire in October, following a more than eight-year stint at the helm of the Canadian oil company.
May 16 Lilis Energy Inc
* Lilis energy provides year-to-date operations and corporate update
* Lilis Energy Inc says expect total 2017 drilling and completion capital spending will remain within our anticipated target of approximately $50 million
* Lilis Energy - sequential average daily production jumped from 350 to 1,630 net barrels of oil equivalent per day, an increase of about 365 percent in 4-1/2 months
* Lilis Energy Inc says reaffirm December exit rate production target of between 5,000 - 5,300 net boe per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UTC Aerospace Systems- propeller upgrades for U.S. Air National Guard LC-130 aircraft commenced this month with fitting of NP2000 propeller system