April 26 Lilis Energy Inc

* Lilis Energy secures $140 million financing

* Financings include a $125 million convertible second lien term loan facility funded by Vӓrde Partners

* Financings include an additional $15 million in form of incremental term loans under Lilis's existing first lien credit facility

* Funds will be used to fuel co's expansion in Permian Basin through leasing activity and acquisitions, as well as to fund Lilis's drilling program

* Funds will be used to repay approximately $38 million of company's existing debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: