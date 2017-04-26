BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 26 Lilis Energy Inc
* Lilis Energy secures $140 million financing
* Financings include a $125 million convertible second lien term loan facility funded by Vӓrde Partners
* Financings include an additional $15 million in form of incremental term loans under Lilis's existing first lien credit facility
* Funds will be used to fuel co's expansion in Permian Basin through leasing activity and acquisitions, as well as to fund Lilis's drilling program
* Funds will be used to repay approximately $38 million of company's existing debt
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results