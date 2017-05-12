May 12 Eli Lilly And Co:
* Lilly announces positive results for three phase 3 studies
of galcanezumab for the prevention of episodic and chronic
migraine
* Eli Lilly and Co - galcanezumab, an investigational
treatment for prevention of episodic and chronic migraine, met
its primary endpoint
* Eli Lilly and Co - galcanezumab primary endpoint in three
phase 3 studies (evolve-1, evolve-2 and regain)
* Eli Lilly and Co - also is evaluating galcanezumab for
treatment of cluster headache, with phase 3 trial results
expected in 2018
* Eli Lilly and Co - patients treated with galcanezumab
experienced statistically significant improvement versus placebo
on several pre-specified secondary endpoints
* Says it will submit a biologics license application to
u.s. Food and drug administration (FDA) for galcanezumab in
second half of 2017
* Eli Lilly and Co - based on unmet medical need and
significance of this disease for patients, lilly has been
granted fast track designation from FDA
* Says the BLA submission will be followed by submissions to
other regulatory agencies around world
* Eli Lilly and Co- in the three studies, most
commonly-reported adverse events were injection site reactions,
including pain
