BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Eli Lilly And Co:
* Lilly reports first-quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $5.228 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.21 billion
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.60 to $2.70
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.98
* Q1 loss per share $0.10
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $21.8 billion to $22.3 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Eli Lilly And Co - qtrly Cymbalta sales $174.6 million versus $198.7 million
* For Q1 of 2017, Alimta generated worldwide revenue of $489.9 million, which decreased 13 percent
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.11, revenue view $22.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Worldwide Jardiance revenue during q1 of 2017 was $74.0 million, an increase of 94 percent
* Eli Lilly And Co - "Lilly's new product launches, including trulicity and taltz, led company to a strong quarter of volume-driven revenue growth"
* Eli Lilly And Co - in Q1 of 2017, company recognized an acquired in-process research and development charge of $857.6 million
* On a non-GAAP basis, company has reaffirmed 2017 EPS to be in range of $4.05 to $4.15
* Eli Lilly - recognized acquired in-process research and development charge of $857.6 million in quarter associated with acquisition of colucid pharmaceuticals
* Eli Lilly and Co - in q1 of 2016, company recognized asset impairment, restructuring and other special charges of $131.4 million
* Says in Q1 2017, recognized asset impairment, restructuring and other special charges of $213.9 million
* Eli Lilly says Q1 2017 asset impairment charge primarily related to severance costs incurred as result of actions taken to reduce cost structure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.