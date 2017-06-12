BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 12 Eli Lilly And Co:
* Jardiance® (empagliflozin) tablets to be studied in chronic kidney disease
* Says plans to conduct a new, large clinical outcomes trial investigating Jardiance along with Boehringer Ingelheim
* Eli Lilly And Co - trial will enroll people with chronic kidney disease both with and without type 2 diabetes
* Eli Lilly - boehringer Ingelheim, co announced plans to conduct new, large clinical outcomes trial investigating Jardiance tablets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.