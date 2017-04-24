BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 24 Eli Lilly And Co:
* Lilly announces phase 3 monarch 3 breast cancer study of Abemaciclib demonstrated superior progression-free survival at interim analysis
* Eli Lilly and Co- trial met its primary endpoint of demonstrating statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival
* Eli Lilly and Co - following monarch 3 interim analysis, Lilly intends to begin global submissions of these results in q3 of 2017
* Eli Lilly and Co- intends to initiate monarch 1 and monarch 2 submissions beginning in q2 of 2017
* Says adverse events were generally consistent with previous studies of abemaciclib
* Eli Lilly and Co - detailed efficacy and safety results for monarch 3 will be presented at a medical meeting in second half of year
* Eli Lilly and Co - improvement was shown in a key secondary endpoint of objective response rate (orr) in trial
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results