April 3 Limbach Holdings Inc

* Limbach Holdings Inc - files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing

* Limbach Holdings - requires time to file 10-K in order to finalize review of historical cutoff procedures for accruing job cost expense among others

* Limbach Holdings Inc - under co’s revenue recognition policy, any adjustments to timing of job cost expense also impact timing of revenue recognition Source text: (bit.ly/2nUsu1x) Further company coverage: