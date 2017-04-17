April 17 Limbach Holdings Inc:

* Limbach Holdings reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue rose 45.6 percent to $133.7 million

* Q4 revenue view $97 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Limbach Holdings Inc qtrly loss per share $0.45

* Limbach Holdings Inc says backlog rose to $434.3 million at december 31, 2016 compared to $378.1 million at december 31, 2015

* Limbach Holdings Inc sees fy 2017 revenues $460 million - $480 million

* Limbach Holdings Inc sees fy 2017 adjusted ebitda $18 million – $20 million

* Limbach Holdings-expects about 76 pct of total construction and service backlog to be converted to revenues in current fiscal year, remainder in 2018, 2019.