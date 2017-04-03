Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 Limbach Holdings Inc
* Limbach provides update on annual form 10-k filing status
* Limbach says company reiterates prior guidance for its year ended December 31, 2016 for revenues to be in excess of $407 million
* Guidance for its year ended December 31, 2016 expects adjusted EBITDA to fall within a range from $16 million to $17 million
* Limbach will be filing a form 12b-25 with U.S. SEC to extend date for filing its annual report on form 10-k for year ended December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)