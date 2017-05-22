BRIEF-Enel buys EnerNOC for about $250 million
* Enel Green Power North America (EGPNA) agrees to buy whole of U.S.- based EnerNOC for about $250 million
May 22 Limoneira Co
* Limoneira and Tesla power up to save energy costs
* Announced commissioning of a new joint project with Tesla to reduce energy costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
