June 21 Limoneira Co
* Limoneira on June 20, co entered a master loan agreement
with Farm Credit West, FLCA together with a revolving credit
facility supplement - SEC filing
* Limoneira Co - supplements provide aggregate borrowing
capacity of $100 million
* Limoneira Co - Co also entered into a non-revolving credit
facility supplement
* Limoneira Co - borrowing capacity of $100 million
comprised of $60 million under revolving credit supplement, $40
million under non-revolving credit supplement
* Limoneira - initial interest rate in effect under each of
supplements is 2.89% per annum, which rate to be automatically
adjusted commencing July 1, 2017
* Limoneira Co - any amounts outstanding under supplements
are due and payable in full on July 1, 2022
* Limoneira Co - in connection with paydown of prior credit
facility, on June 19, 2017 company entered into a novation
agreement
* Limoneira co - proceeds from supplements were used to pay
down all remaining outstanding indebtedness under revolving
credit facility
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sXaqqC)
Further company coverage: