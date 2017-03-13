March 13 Limoneira Co:
* Limoneira company announces first quarter fiscal year 2017
financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.16
* Q1 revenue $28.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $24.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Limoneira Co says company raises fiscal year 2017 earnings
guidance range
* Limoneira Co - based on our Q1 results and an improved
outlook for year, we are raising our full year fiscal 2017
earnings guidance
* Limoneira Co says company currently expects earnings per
diluted share to be in range of $0.48 to $0.52 per share in 2017
* Limoneira Co says expects operating income for fiscal year
2017 to be in a range of approximately $14.4 million to $14.9
million
* Limoneira Co sees fiscal year 2017 EBITDA is expected to
be in range of $21.5 million to $22.0 million
* Limoneira Co - company continues to expect to sell
approximately 8.5 million to 9.0 million pounds of avocados in
2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: