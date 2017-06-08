BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 8 Limoneira Co
* Q2 earnings per share $0.24
* Q2 revenue rose 35 percent to $37 million
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.51 to $0.55
* Company raises fiscal year 2017 earnings guidance range
* Fiscal year 2017 ebitda is expected to be in range of $21.7 million to $22.2 million
* Expects operating income for fiscal year 2017 to be in a range of approximately $14.7 million to $15.2 million
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.51 to $0.55
* Continues to expect to sell between 3.1 million and 3.5 million cartons of fresh lemons at average price per carton of approximately $23.00 in FY 2017
* Company expects to sell approximately 6.0 million to 6.5 million pounds of avocados at an average price per pound of $1.50 in FY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.