US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
April 26 Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd
* Says inauguration of new manufacturing unit at Umbergaon, Gujarat
* Says plans to start the commercial production at the new unit by june 01, 2017 after successful trial run Source text - (bit.ly/2q3RvWU) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)