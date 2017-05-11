BRIEF-GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 mln in software platform Vineti
* GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Lincoln Educational Services Corp
* Lincoln educational services reports first quarter results; student starts for transportation & skilled trades segment up 3.9%
* Q1 loss per share $0.46
* Q1 revenue fell 7.6 percent to $65.3 million
* Reaffirms fy guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account