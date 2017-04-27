April 27 Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc:

* Lincoln Electric signs definitive agreement to acquire Air Liquide Welding

* Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc - definitive agreement reflects a eur 115 million purchase price for air liquide welding business

* Says Lincoln Electric and Air Liquide Welding will continue to operate as independent companies

* Lincoln Electric - expects acquisition to be immediately accretive to earnings and to generate attractive return on capital in first five years

* Lincoln Electric Holdings- deal expected to be add approximately $0.06 eps per quarter, or $0.24 annually, in second year of operation

* Lincoln Electric-proposed deal expected to be immediately accretive to Lincoln Electric earnings at about $0.03 of eps per quarter in 1st year after closing