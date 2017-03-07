RPT-China's Dahua Tech plans up to $1 bln Hong Kong share sale - sources
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year
March 7 Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc :
* Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
* Q4 revenue rose 21 percent to $56.1 million
* Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc-sees full year 2017 tour revenues of $278 - $284 million
* Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc-sees full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $50 - $52 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.19
* Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc qtrly loss per share $0.19
* Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc- also continues to anticipate it will achieve its long-range revenue and adjusted EBITDA targets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Japanese Life Insurance Dashboard FYE17 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/898850 TOKYO/HONG KONG, May 28 (Fitch) Interest rate risk is likely to remain the primary threat for Japanese traditional life insurers, as a majority of the country's life insurers will be unable to lengthen asset duration due to persistently low bond yields, says Fitch Ratings in a new report. Fitch expects that Japan's life ins