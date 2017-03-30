BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 30 Lindsay Corp
* Lindsay Corporation reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.47
* Q2 revenue $124.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $119.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Backlog of unshipped orders at February 28, 2017 was $62.3 million compared with $52.6 million at February 29, 2016
* Lindsay Corp - "encouraged by improving activity levels we are seeing in international irrigation and infrastructure markets" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results