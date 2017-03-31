UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 31 Linewell Software Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.16 yuan per share(before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 3 new shares for every share for 2016 to shareholders of record on April 6
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on April 7 and the dividend will be paid on April 7
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4zs6la
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)