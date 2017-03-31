March 31 Linewell Software Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.16 yuan per share(before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 3 new shares for every share for 2016 to shareholders of record on April 6

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on April 7 and the dividend will be paid on April 7

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4zs6la

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)