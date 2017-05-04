BRIEF-Dassault Systemes buys majority stake in Outscale
June 20 Dassault Systemes: * Financial terms of deal not disclosed * Outscale is a fast-growing cloud technology company
May 4 LINK MOBILITY GROUP ASA:
* LINK ACHIEVED OPERATING REVENUES OF NOK 229 MILLION IN Q1, UP 107 PER CENT COMPARED WITH CORRESPONDING PERIOD LAST YEAR
* ADJUSTED EBITDA WAS RECORDED AT NOK 17 MILLION IN Q1, UP NOK 6 MILLION COMPARED WITH CORRESPONDING PERIOD LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 20 Dassault Systemes: * Financial terms of deal not disclosed * Outscale is a fast-growing cloud technology company
LOS GATOS, Calif., June 19 U.S. local social networking phenomenon Nextdoor is entering Germany, Europe's largest market, the company said on Monday, following expansion moves last year into Britain and the Netherlands, where it has grown rapidly.