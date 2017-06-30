FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
18 hours ago
BRIEF-Link Mobility Group signs term sheet regarding acquisition of Voicecom in Bulgaria
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 30, 2017 / 2:38 PM / 18 hours ago

BRIEF-Link Mobility Group signs term sheet regarding acquisition of Voicecom in Bulgaria

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - LINK MOBILITY GROUP ASA

* Link Mobility Group Asa Signs Term Sheet Regarding Acquisition of Voicecom in Bulgaria.

* Entered Into a Term Sheet Regarding Acquisition of Bulgarian Mobile Messaging Company Voicecom Ad

* Transaction Is Expected to Close During October 2017

* Agreed Enterprise Value of Transaction Is Eur 3.83 Billion, on Cash-Free and Debt-Free Basis and Assuming Normalized Level of Working Capital

* LINK INTENDS TO ACQUIRE ALL SHARES IN VOICECOM FROM SELLERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

