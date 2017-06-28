June 28 Link Mobility Group Asa

* Link Mobility Group ASA signs term sheet regarding acquisition of SMSAPI in Poland

* Intends to acquire all shares in SMSAPI from sellers Grzegorz Lysiuk, Marek Bardziński

* Agreed enterprise value of transaction is EUR 16.00 million, on a cash-free and debt-free basis