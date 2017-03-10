BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share
March 10 Linkage Assurance Plc:
* Says of a probable delay in filing of its 2016 audited accounts with Nigerian Stock Exchange
* Delay as a result of challenges encountered during 2015 audit exercise
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue