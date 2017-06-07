June 7 Linn Energy Inc:

* Linn Energy announces exit from California with Brea asset sale of $100 million

* Linn Energy Inc - agreement to sell its interest in properties located in Los Angeles basin to an undisclosed buyer for a contract price of $100 million

* Linn Energy Inc - net proceeds from sale will be used, in part, to fund recently announced share repurchase program