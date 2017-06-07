BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 7 Linn Energy Inc:
* Linn Energy announces exit from California with Brea asset sale of $100 million
* Linn Energy Inc - agreement to sell its interest in properties located in Los Angeles basin to an undisclosed buyer for a contract price of $100 million
* Linn Energy Inc - net proceeds from sale will be used, in part, to fund recently announced share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million