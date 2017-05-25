BRIEF-MTBC announces $7.4 mln public offering
* Medical Transcription Billing - intends to use net proceeds from offering, for repayment of debt, working capital and general corporate purposes
May 25 Lion Biotechnologies Inc
* Lion biotechnologies announces departure of chief financial officer
* Lion biotechnologies inc - gregory schiffman, chief financial officer, has decided to leave company
* Lion biotechnologies inc - search for a new cfo is underway through a recruitment agency
* Lion biotechnologies inc - schiffman will remain in his current role until june 22, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 23 A fire that engulfed a London tower block killing at least 79 people started in a Hotpoint fridge freezer, London police said on Friday.